Crofton Public Schools close after student presumptive positive for COVID-19

CROFTON, Neb. (KCAU) – After a student tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, Crofton Public Schools (CPS) announced their closure Wednesday.

CPS said the person who is presumptive positive for the virus is a current student at their high school.

CPS said the closure will last through Friday and includes all school events and activities. The purpose of the closure is to limit exposure to the presumptive positive COVID-19 case.

The school released a list of potential exposure events community members should be aware of;

Girls State Basketball Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Weeping Water Game held in Lincoln, NE on March 5th at 9:00 AM. This game was held at Lincoln Southwest High School. Exposures may have occurred in the Hartington Cedar Catholic general fan section.

Girls State Basketball Crofton vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur held in Lincoln, NE on March 5 th at 7:00 PM. This game was held at Lincoln North Star High School. Exposures may have occurred in the Crofton general fan section.

at 7:00 PM. This game was held at Lincoln North Star High School. Exposures may have occurred in the Crofton general fan section. Crofton Elementary forth-sixth grade students and staff who attended school on March 10th

CPS said the school closure will be reevaluated Friday.

The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) said they were made aware of the presumptive positive case in Knox County, Nebraska Tuesday. The NCDHD said the person started experiencing symptoms March 5.

“All identified close contacts will self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms,” the NCDHD said.

The NCDHD said they are assessing potential exposures and encourage the community to self-monitor their symptoms.

“Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you feel you are ill, please call your provider and follow their next steps,” the NCDHD said.