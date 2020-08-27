Crofton Community School reports positive case of COVID-19

CROFTON, Neb. (KCAU) – The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) and Crofton Community Schools have been notified that a positive case has occurred at the junior/senior high school.

Both the health department and the school has requested the case to self-isolate.

Officials said their family and other close contacts are also being asked to self-quarantine, meaning remain at home.

NCDHD and Crofton Community School stated the following:

Parents, guardians, or community members that have been identified as have being in close contact (within 6 feet for greater than 15 mins) with the case have been notified or are being notified and asked to self-quarantine/isolate/self-monitor. Due to protected health information, small population sizes of district communities and schools, North Central District Health Department and Crofton Community School will not be releasing the identity of the case or identifying factors such as grade level, if applicable. Pressures from community members and leaders for North Central District Health Department or Crofton Community School to communicate and identify the case will not be tolerated. From the North Central District Health Department and Crofton Community School

