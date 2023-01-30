SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local youth emergency shelter in Sioux City celebrated one year of helping area youngsters.

The Crittenton Center opened their doors to its Transitional Therapeutic Center on New Year’s Day back in 2022. The shelter was renamed after the kids starting to call it “The Mansion.”

The Executive Director of the Crittenton Center, Kim Scorza, said the organization is going to respect their wishes of the kids and call it “The Mansion.”

“We just… we have a lot of fun, but it’s child-centered and child-driven. And that’s a big, big difference from most shelters across the country,” said Scorza.

The original goal was 20 beds, but they had to increase it twice. There are now a total of 24 beds at the center.