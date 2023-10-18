SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Crittenton Center’s Design and Dine event is set to take place once again.

While it took a hiatus in 2022, it’s back with the theme of “Building Hearts and Homes.” The theme is centered around Crittenton Center’s Tiny Home Project which aims to help prevent homelessness, especially for young people. The center plans to break ground yet this fall to build six tiny homes on their campus with them being finished in the spring.

At the event, there will be live music, appetizers, live and silent auctions, and a fully stocked bar. Most importantly though, Design and Dine is about the selfie stations. Community designers are asked to decorate a 12-feet by 12-feet space to match the theme, with each space representing a room of a home. Event attendees will then be able to pose for photos and then vote on the best design.

The event is set to take place November 2 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Country Celebrations.

Tickets can be bought through the Crittenton Center website, by visiting their office, or by calling 712-255-4321×112.

The Crittenton Center’s Lauren Miller and Beau Sudtelgte were in the KCAU 9 studio to tell us more about the event.

KCAU 9 is a sponsor for this event.