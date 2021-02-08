Crittenton Center to open preschool, childcare center in Morningside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Crittenton Center announced that they will open a new preschool and childcare center using the former Siouxland Christian School building in Morningside.

According to a release, Crittenton Center announced the expansion of its Stella Sanford Child Development program to Morningside for children ages two through five that will occupy classroom space in the former Siouxland Christian School facility, located next to Morningside Bible Church at 6100 Morningside Avenue in Sioux City.

The new location will provide before and after school care in the same location with transportation to Morningside area schools, providing a one-stop drop-off for parents with younger and school-age children.

“There is a significant need for more childcare providers in the tri-state community. In the last five years alone, the number of providers in Siouxland has decreased by 40 percent,” says Leslie Heying, Executive Director of Crittenton Center. “We are thrilled to partner with Morningside Bible Church and Sanford Center to provide a continuum of childcare services in one location and support workforce, education, and economic development in our community. The new facility offers affordable, convenient childcare with extended hours to families with children ages two to school age.”

The new location is expected to open in late February and will feature a large outdoor playground and an indoor gymnasium with plenty of space to learn and play. All Stella Sanford Child Development programs provide hands-on learning and research-based curriculum, daily lesson plans tailored to the needs of each child, and kindergarten readiness and developmental screenings.

For more information on the new expansion, you can visit the Crittenton Center’s website.