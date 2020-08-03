Crittenton Center to host special Drive-In movie event on Friday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Crittenton Center is hosting a special Drive-In presentation of the movie “GREASE” on Friday.

The Drive-In event will be at 1280 Riverview Drive, South Sioux City, which is next to the Dible Soccer Fields.

“As part of Crittenton Center’s 125th anniversary we wanted to celebrate and provide a fun family event to enjoy while social distancing,” says Tracy Feathers, Development Director at the Crittenton Center.

The gates will open at 8 p.m. with the movie set to start at 9 p.m. It’s a family-friendly event and is for all ages.

The center is encouraging people to give a $20 donation per car with the first 250 cars receiving a “snack pack.”

Photo Courtesy of the Crittenton Center.

The center will be directing people to where they can park their vehicles and ask them to stay in or on their vehicles.

Concession stands will be closed and people are welcome to bring their own snacks. The restrooms will be open and masks are recommended while using the restrooms.

Officials said in the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled and posted on Facebook.

KCAU 9 is one of the sponsors for the event.

Latest Stories