Crittenton Center still serving Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One agency that could use some extra assistance during this time is the Crittenton Center.

The nonprofit gives support to children and families in different ways like the Child Development Center and the Emergency Shelter.

The Crittenton Center’s Executive Director Leslie Heying says all donations are important.

“One of the reasons we’ve been around for 125 years honestly is the dedication of the people that are here at Crittenton Center, that work here and support the Crittenton Center because they know that our mission is so important and vital to the community,” Heying said.

Heying took on the duties as executive director at the center a month ago.

If you would like to help out, but are unable to donate, the Crittenton Center is asking for folks to reach out to your state lawmakers and urge them to consider non-profits in the next COVID-19 relief package. They have a link to do that on their website.