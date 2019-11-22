Crittenton Center receives new donated roof

Officials with the center say this saves them money and will stop leaks.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –A Siouxland organization will soon have a major improvement to their facility.

Centimark is donating all the material for the Crittenton Center’s new roof.

Officials with the center say this saves them money and will stop leaks. The company had been repairing the Crittenton Center’s roof for years, and spokesman Jacob Darling says giving back is part of working for Centimark.

“This is one of the many ways that Centimark gives back to the community. Plus, it’s great to meet organizations like Crittenton, and see the shine on their faces when we come to help out,” said Darling.

Once the new roof is completed, folks at the center will update the interior.