SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local organization received $600,000 to help families struggling with substance abuse disorder.

Crittenton Center was one of two organizations in the state of Iowa to receive the grant which is aimed at the intersection of substance abuse and child welfare. The grant will be part of a Cooperative agreement as part of the 5-year project with project partners being the Iowa Department of Human Services, Iowa Juvenile Courts of the Third District and Sky Ranch Behavioral Health.

Crittenton Center’s grant is part of a larger $8.8 million grant project from the federal Department of Health and Human Services, 17 other grants were awarded, including one to the Iowa Judicial System. The grants are aimed at increasing the well-being of children whose have been removed from a caregivers home because of that caregivers misuse of opioids or other substances.

“Supporting the children at our homeless shelter who have been tremendously impacted by parental or caregiver substance abuse is what our mission is,” Crittenton Center Executive Director Kim Scorza said in a press release.

According to Scorza, almost all children who enter into their shelter have been victims of child abuse or child neglect due to substance abuse disorder. If a child can no longer go home then the organization hopes to help the child move into another living environment where they can be helped in overcoming the impact of trauma.

According to the press release, the grant is the only funding that specifically looks at the intersection of substance abuse disorders and child welfare. The center will be focused on therapeutic supervised visitation, attachment, self-regulation and cognitive behavioral therapy including mindfulness.

As part of the grant, the Crittenton Center hopes to hire additional care coordinators who will provide case management services, navigation/enrollment services and intensive family engagement.