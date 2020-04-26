Crittenton Center receives $5,000 grant from Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Crittenton Center has received a $5,000 grant from Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation, who’s helping non-profits organizations in the state that are addressing overall health, wellness, and food insecurity issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant has allowed the center to purchase necessary PPE supplies and assist with operational expenses at the emergency shelter.

It will also help Crittenton’s in-home family development, education, and support programs that transitioned to virtual visits due to the social distancing guidelines.

“Knowing that we have the appropriate supplies to protect the kids and staff at the Shelter if necessary, takes a huge financial stressor off our agency. In addition, being able to continue to see our parents interact with their children during this pandemic is vital to the safety and security of families,” said Leslie Heying, Executive Director of Crittenton Center.

The Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation is committed to strengthening and transforming the health and smilies of everyone across the state.

During the extraordinary time, the foundation understands communities across Iowa are dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and appreciate the hard work and dedication of the non-profit organizations.

Crittenton Center is a non-profit organization in northwest Iowa that serves over 2,000 people each year through an emergency shelter, preschool and childhood development centers, in-home family development, education and support services, life skills training, and foster care program.