Crittenton Center receives $3,200 grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity to buy bikes, helmets

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Crittenton Center has received a $3,200 grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity to fund the purchase of bicycles and helmets for children up to the age of 17 at Crittenton’s Emergency Shelter and Youth Development Center.

The Variety grant will allow the center to buy 24 bikes and helmets for the children who are staying at the shelter to experience a normal childhood activity, which is bike riding!

Crittenton Center said these children have been removed from their homes for many different reasons that include abuse, neglect, or some other trauma.

The center mentions that the shelter provides a safe and secure environment for children to heal.

Courtesy of the Crittenton Center

“Seeing the smile on kids’ faces is priceless. Participating in recreational activities such as bike riding, reduces stress, provides a physical release of emotions and helps with socialization all of which contribute to the child’s well-being while they wait for permanent placement,” said Leslie Heying, Executive Director of Crittenton Center.

Variety – the Children’s Center is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are at-risk, critically ill, living with special needs, or underprivileged.

The grant funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well-being of children.

To learn more about the Variety grants and programs, click here.

Crittenton Center is a non-profit organization in northwest Iowa that serves over 2,000 people each year through an emergency shelter, preschool and childhood development centers, family development, education and support services, life-skills training, and foster care program.