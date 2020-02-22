Crittenton Center prepares to celebrate 125 years with major fundraising campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Crittenton Center is preparing to celebrate 125 years of helping women and children in Siouxland.

This week, the local non-profit announced a major fundraising campaign.

The Center plans to raise $250,000 in 125 days.

The campaign comes at a time where fewer government grants are available.

Marian Burnett, Executive Director at The Crittenton Center, said that makes the need for local fundraising even more important.

“The Center has added new programs and changed programs to meet the needs of the community. Today, we provide emergency shelter and crisis intervention for children from birth to 17-years-old. We have a preschool, child care for children birth to 6-years-old. We have independent living learning skills for teens and adults. We have parent education and support for parents,” said Burnett.

Burnett said about 83% of The Crittenton Center budget comes from grants.

