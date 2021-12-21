SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Emergency Youth Shelter closed due to staffing issues tied to the pandemic, will soon reopen with a new mission.

The Crittenton Center plans to reopen the facility as a Transitional Therapeutic Home with a new focus of not only housing displaced children but helping them deal with the trauma of their situation.

The shelter located at 3901 Green Avenue closed back in April.

Workers at the center say community support and local grants helped make the new center a reality.

“We are ready to go, we are ready to start serving kids, and we are super excited about the various partnerships that we’ve had in the community to support us in making this happen,” said Kim Scorza of the Crittenton Center.

The facility will house 20 children and will be operational on January 1.