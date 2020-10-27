Crittenton Center moving to Ho-Chunk Centre

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Crittenton Center will have a brand new home.

According to a release, the Crittenton Center announced their moving their Administrative offices, which also includes the Healthy Opportunities to Experience Success (HOPES) Program, Project Help, and Resource Center personnel.

The move to the Ho-Chunk Centre, in the heart of downtown Sioux City, provides Crittenton Center with a new, updated, and innovative workspace while reducing operating costs.

“With our current lease expiring and more employees working from home, it was the perfect time to

relocate our offices to a more modern facility. Being in the Ho-Chunk Centre gives us better visibility and the opportunity to partner with the community,” says Leslie Heying, Executive Director.

Crittenton Center has been located at 814 Pierce Street, Suite 100, since 2015 and will be officially moved into Suite 100 at the Ho-Chunk Centre on November 9, 2020. Their phone number, extensions, and P.O. Box will remain the same.

A ribbon-cutting and open house will be held on March 11, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 600 4th Street, Suite 100 in the Ho-Chunk Centre.

