Crittenton Center hosts ribbon cutting for new location

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland nonprofit that has been helping families for more than 125 years got a new home Thursday.

The Crittenton Center held a ribbon cutting for its new administrative office in the Ho-Chunk Center. The Crittenton office moved to Ho-Chunk back in November, but waited to hold celebrations until the spring.

Officials said the new location makes it easier for the organization to help families.

“Crittenton Center is so excited to be in the heart of downtown Sioux City right here in the beautiful Ho-Chunk building. It really increases visibility for our office and provides our families who are coming in for visits, really easy access to get a hold of our family support workers,” said Executive Director Leslie Heying.

After the ribbon cutting, staff members gave visitors a tour of the office.