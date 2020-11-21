Crittenton Center hosts donation drive for Siouxland children

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For weeks, Siouxlanders have been collecting items to help bring a smile to local children’s faces.

A donation drive was held to help the kids at the Crittenton Center’s Emergency Shelter and Youth Development Center.

People dropped off everything from books, to toothbrushes, to pajamas. At the drive-thru event, one organizer is grateful for everyone who donated.

“It’s a good way for us to feel, to get in the community and get more involved. And that’s really what the care program is about and the employees are fully in support of it and the companies behind it as well, so it’s just a good feeling. Hopefully, the kids can make good use of the products and have a little better life,” said franchise manager, Mark Reinders.

Mid-American Energy hosted Friday’s donation drive.