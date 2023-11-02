SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A night of activities aimed at helping young people find a home raised several thousand dollars on Thursday.

The Crittenton Center’s annual Design and Dine serves as the primary fundraiser for center programs giving groups a chance to design one room of a home adding a unique and eye-catching twist.

Guests cast votes for their favorite design station to determine a winning design. Organizers told KCAU 9 that they are amazed by the generosity that Siouxland shows for the center.

“Siouxland shows up big to care for kids and you can see that tonight. I mean Crittenton Center has been around since 1895 and we just have a lot of solid supporters and they just believe in our mission and believe in our kids,” said Crittenton Center CEO Kim Scorza.

All proceeds from the silent auction go to the center’s “tiny homes project.” Six tiny homes are being built on Crittenton’s campus to support youth aging out of foster care.