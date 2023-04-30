SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Families from around Siouxland gathered at Riverside Park on Saturday for some much-needed family time.

The first-ever Siouxland Digs for Kids was held at the park with a variety of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Families could dig for coins to exchange for different prizes or have fun jumping in a bouncy castle.

Marketing and Outreach Coordinator, Laren Miller, with the Crittenton Center said that the bouncy castles are for kids, but there were prizes for adults, too.

“We also wanted prizes that encouraged more family time together, that doesn’t break the bank as well,” said Miller, “So, free meals, free kids meals, outings to Sioux City explorers, Adventure Land up in Sioux Falls.”

Miller told KCAU 9 that she’s thankful for the support of the community and expects to make this a yearly event.