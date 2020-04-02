Crittenton Center creates helpline for parents working from home with children during pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The COVID-19 pandemic is creating challenges for families like never before. Parents are juggling the demands of working from home and caring for their home-bound children, but help is just a phone call away.

Crittenton Center has created a parenting helpline that connects callers with parenting experts to provide help in the following areas.

Finding ways for your children to stay connected with their friends, classmates, and loved ones in this time of social distancing.

Ideas for setting clear and workable boundaries with your children, which will help parents get their work done.

How to help your child learn while school is no longer in session.

Engaging your children in activities to avoid hearing “I’m bored”.

Constructive, relationship-building ways to connect as a family during this stressful time.

Crittenton Center’s parenting helpline is available on the weekdays from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. by calling 712-255-4321 with an English extension of 111, 120 and a Spanish extension of 151.

Crittenton Center development director, Tracy Feather said the helping has been created due to parents feeling anxious and overwhelemd while trying to juggle working from home while homeschooling their children during the pandemic.

“Navigating this ‘new normal’ while keeping their families safe and complying with social distancing has left parents with less support. That’s where Crittenton Center can help. We’ve been here for children, individuals, and families for 125 years, and we’re here to help families at this unprecedentedly challenging time. Our family support workers are here to listen, offer tips and connect parents to needed resources,” Feathers said.

To further assist parents with young children the center has transitioning its in-home parenting classes to virtual visits.

The classes are for parents with children up to the age of five-years-old and are available at no charge to residents of Woodbury and Ida counties due to grand funding.

Participants have the opportunity to earn incentives such as car seats, strollers, formula, and more. The classes will be offered in English and Spanish.

For more information about the classes call 712-255-4321, extension 111 or 120 for English and extension 151 for Spanish.

The Crittenton Center has been serving Northwest Iowa since 1895 and was originally a home for unwed mothers. Crittenton Center currently serves over 2,000 individuals each year through their: emergency shelter for children, childcare and preschool programsn, family education and support services for parents and life-skills training, and homelessness prevention for teens and adults.

To learn more about Crittenton Center click here.

Latest Stories