Crittenton Center celebrates new childcare facility with ribbon cutting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Crittenton Center and Sanford Center have a long history of working together. On Wednesday, they cut the ribbon on a new way to help Siouxlanders with childcare.

The ceremony was held in Morningside, where the center unveiled a new childcare facility. It has three different classrooms that can serve kids as young as two.

The facility has been years in the making and they hope it helps the community care for Siouxland’s future.

“All wanted to make a difference and we knew we can make a big impact, and I think that’s one thing that’s so exciting about this new facility and being here today is that we know that we have that shared goal and we know at the end we can help serve families and make their lives better here in Siouxland,” said Crittenton Center Executive Director Leslie Heying.

The facility features a large outdoor playground and indoor gymnasium.