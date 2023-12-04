SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Kids in foster care can find it hard to find a safe place to live once they’re out of the system. Luckily, a Sioux City organization is providing a new space to make the transition a little easier.

Crittenton Center broke ground on their Tiny Homes project on Monday.

The project will provide six tiny homes for foster children ages 16.5 to 21. These houses will give kids the chance to live independently and be responsible for paying rent and utilities.

Leaders at Crittenton Center view the homes as a way for kids to transition from the foster system into the adult world.

“We really see this as a launching pad for them to gain the skills that they need,” said Kim Scorza, CEO of the Crittenton Center. “And then being able to get them to have credit, establish credit, so that they can go into another apartment in the community or even rent their own place, or eventually become a homeowner.”

The project was funded by donations from the Siouxland community, with more than 1 million dollars raised.

The contractor of the project announced that work on the homes will begin this Wednesday, and aims to have them move-in ready in the spring of 2024.