SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local Emergency Management officials are reminding Siouxlanders that there’s no need for concern when a nationwide test of the emergency alert system happens on Wednesday.

At 1:20 p.m., FEMA will issue a test of the integrated public alert & warning system to all televisions, radios, and cell phones. Federal law requires FEMA to test the system at least once every 3 years.

Michael Montino with Woodbury County Emergency Management, states that the test alert is a good chance to make sure your cell phone is set to receive wireless emergency alerts. He added that people should expect their cell phones to give audio and visual alerts, but also saying do not panic.

“I really encourage everyone to go into the settings on their phone and make sure that the ipaws or wireless emergency alert setting is set to the on position,” said Montino, “We want you to be able to receive these alerts, regardless of where you are, regardless of time of day, because chances are, we’re sending it out because it’s something that critically affects safety.”

Montino also states that people should expect their cell phones to give audio and visual alerts.