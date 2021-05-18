Crews work on Sibley train derailment as evacuation order lifted

SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hundreds of displaced residents in Sibley, Iowa, began returning to their homes Monday after an evacuation order issued there was lifted.

The evacuation order which left roughly 400 people without a place to stay was lifted around 8 p.m., more than 24 hours after that Union Pacific mixed commodities train derailed just south of town. This was after initial concerns toxic fumes could make their way into the city.

“We had been concerned about one of the cars which had liquid ammonium nitrate. It was empty,” said Kristen South with Union Pacific.

But things won’t move as quickly for the massive clean-up effort ahead.

“We’re still working to determine, you know, what exactly is on fire. We’re working with the first responders to put dirt and foam on that,” South said.

Union Pacific workers slowly made their way down a trail of 47 derailed cars.

“We’re being very methodical about removing the cars down at the derailment site, removing them one by one,” South said.

Sibley city officials are standing by to assist in the matter.

“They come in and say we need these roads blocked off, or we need this area over here secure,” said Sibly City Administrator Glenn Anderson.

While there’s no clear timeline as to how long clean-up efforts will take, the official cause of Sunday’s derailment will most likely take even longer to determine.

“That will come after they pull the cars apart, start doing their investigation, kind of like an accident report, take it piece by piece,” Anderson said.

Even though there’s a long road ahead for Union Pacific and the city of Sibley, Anderson says the community support has been overwhelming.

“Last night, we had nine different fire departments, local, come in to help. It’s amazing what you see and what you receive here in northwest Iowa.”” Anderson said.

The Red Cross did open a center in Ashton, but with the help of community members, so much food and shelter were offered, the red cross did not need to open an overnight shelter.