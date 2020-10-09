Crews tackle two combine fires in northeast Nebraska

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

EMERSON, Neb. (KCAU) – The drought across Siouxland led to two different combine fires this afternoon.

The first fire was reported a little after 3 p.m. on 220th and M Avenue near Hubbard. Fire crews were then called to a second combine fire around 4 p.m., this time in rural Dixon County near Emerson, making the situation especially challenging is the fact Emerson Fire Volunteers were at the Hubbard Fire when the second fire was reported.

Both pieces of equipment were seriously damaged, but no injuries were reported in either fire.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories