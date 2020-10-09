Crews tackle two combine fires in northeast Nebraska

EMERSON, Neb. (KCAU) – The drought across Siouxland led to two different combine fires this afternoon.

The first fire was reported a little after 3 p.m. on 220th and M Avenue near Hubbard. Fire crews were then called to a second combine fire around 4 p.m., this time in rural Dixon County near Emerson, making the situation especially challenging is the fact Emerson Fire Volunteers were at the Hubbard Fire when the second fire was reported.

Both pieces of equipment were seriously damaged, but no injuries were reported in either fire.

