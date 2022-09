YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews are responding to a scene in Yankton County.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were just arriving at a scene east of Napa Junction township, northwest of Yankton.

WNAX in Yankton is reporting one person died in a small gyrocopter crash.

A KELOLAND viewer reported seeing smoke in the area.

KELOLAND News has a photographer on scene.

This is a developing story.