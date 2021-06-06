Fire burns through many vehicles near Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – A fire burned its way through several vehicles just outside of Winnebago, Nebraska, Sunday afternoon.

Officials said around 1:30 p.m., multiple fire crews responded to reports of several structures and vehicles on fire at 2680 D Avenue.

At least four area fire crews assisted the Winnebago Volunteer Fire Department to battle the blaze.

There is no word yet on what exactly caused that fire.

