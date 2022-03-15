SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Emergency responders are leaving the scene and residents are allowed to go back to their homes.

According to Sergeant Bluff Fire Chief Anthony Gaul, he told KCAU 9 that the fire started on I-29 then expanded to Woodford Mobile Home Park.

Sergeant Bluff Fire Rescue was assisted by Sioux City Fire Rescue, South Sioux City Fire Department, and Salix Fire & Rescue.

—

PREVIOUS: Crews responded to a grassfire that broke out on I-29 near Sergeant Bluff on Tuesday.

According to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 3:30 p.m. about a grassfire along I-29 near Woodford Mobile Home Park in Sergeant Bluff.

Massive smoke could be seen from an Iowa 511 roadside camera between exits 145 and 141 and residents were advised to evacuate to 8th Street while emergency responders put out the fire.

Emergency vehicles had blocked the right lane for northbound traffic until 4:35 p.m.

Crews on the scene spoke to KCAU 9 stating that no homes were reported to have been damaged and an investigation is currently being made as to what the cause was.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update with new information.