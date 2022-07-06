IDA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Crews were called to the scene of a house explosion in Ida County Wednesday morning.

It was first discovered by two passers-by who witnessed the fire and called 911, but before fire crews could get to the house, it exploded.

Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman said the quick work by the passers-by was key.

“When first responders arrived on scene there were three individuals who had been in the residence at the time of the explosion who were outside the residence. They had been removed from the residence by the individual who had called 911,” said Sheriff Harriman.

Harriman said the three individuals were transported to local hospitals. Two of them were later flown to Lincoln, Neb. for treatments to burn injuries. Harriman said he does not know the ages or genders of the victims, but all three injuries were serious and all three were adults. There were no children in the residence at the time of the explosion.

“Well, it’s obviously a very chaotic scene when we first get here because we’ve got the injured people we want to triage and get out of here as quickly as possible for medical care and obviously we’re trying to secure the scene as well so first responders can come in and do their job safely,” said Sheriff Harriman.

Harriman said a fast response time by emergency responders was critical to resolving the issue.

“It was a pretty chaotic scene. First responders did a really good job of getting here quickly. We were here within a couple minutes of the initial call and the people were transported out as quickly as possible for medical treatment,” said Sheriff Harriman.

According to Sheriff Harriman, State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the explosion and the house is a total loss.