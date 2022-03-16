DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Emergency officials are responding to a collision near Dakota City Wednesday afternoon.

According to the crew on scene, a truck with a trailer and a box truck collided at the 164th Street and Highway 77 intersection near Roth Industrial Park. Three people were in the truck, and one was in the box truck.

Four people have been taken to the hospital as of 2:40 p.m. One of those injured was life-flighted. Other injuries reported consist of minor injuries and major trauma.

This is breaking news. KCAU 9 News will update the story once more details are learned.