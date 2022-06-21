SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Officials with the SCFR provided new information on Tuesday house fire.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Keleher, a bystander driving by a residence in the 1400 block of Ross Street around 11:30 a.m. saying smoke was seen coming from the roof. Crews arrived on scene seeing smoke visible and a fire in the upper level and were able to put out the fire after 30 minutes.

The residents were not home, but crews confirmed that a dog died in the fire while another was rescued.

Investigation into the cause is still ongoing.

PREVIOUS: Sioux City Fire Rescue are responding to a structure fire that started in the West side area.

Crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ross Street about a call at 11:24 a.m. saying smoke was visible coming from the roof.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.