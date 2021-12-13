SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Crews were called to a fire in the Morningside area of Sioux City Monday afternoon.

Sioux City Fire Rescue received a report of a structure fire in the 3200 block of Garretson Avenue around 1:35 p.m.

Fire officials stated the fire started from a rekindling of a fire that happened around 4 a.m. A neighbor reported the rekindle fire after they noticed smoke. Crews are monitoring for hot spots.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.