Crews respond to rollover on Nebraska Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City crews responded to a rollover crash on Nebraska Street after a driver failed to obey a stop sign.

According to crews on the scene, the driver of a white car heading west failed to yield at a stop sign on 8th Street. The white car was struck by a gray car heading north on Nebraska Street causing the white car to roll over. The call came in around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver of the white car was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the gray car.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.