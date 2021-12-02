Crews respond to rollover on Nebraska Street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ambulance, emergency,ems,medical,injury,death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City crews responded to a rollover crash on Nebraska Street after a driver failed to obey a stop sign.

According to crews on the scene, the driver of a white car heading west failed to yield at a stop sign on 8th Street. The white car was struck by a gray car heading north on Nebraska Street causing the white car to roll over. The call came in around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver of the white car was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the gray car.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories

News article bin