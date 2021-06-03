Crews respond to Mt. Olive Church fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fire crews responded to fire at Mt. Olive Church Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to 1500 block of Douglas Street. The fire started on the roof of the building. Crews were able to put out the fire about 15 minutes.

No one inside the building and no injuries were reported.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire but believe it could be due to faulty wiring or an electrical issue.

Sioux City council members voted to tear down the church last week. Built in 1927, the structure has served as a synagogue and two different Christian churches. There was an attempt to red-tag the building in 2010.