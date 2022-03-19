DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dakota Dunes on Saturday morning.

According to North Sioux City Fire Chief Bill Pappas, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. about a house fire at 10 Antelope Place in Dakota Dunes.

Crews arrived on the scene to flames coming out of the garage and the fire had already spread to the attic.

Firefighters reported several explosions came from inside the home and garage which were determined to be caused by fireworks and propane tanks.

No injuries were reported and the residents were able to get out of the house.