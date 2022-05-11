LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Multiple fire departments have put out the grassfire near Lawton.

A call came in around 3:30 p.m. about a grassfire at the 7500 block of Correctionville Road about four miles west of Lawton, Iowa.

Fire departments from Lawton, Bronson, and Moville were on the scene putting out fires that have been moving towards homes.

A section of Correctionville Road has been blocked from traffic and no injuries or damages have been reported.

Crews are still monitoring hotspots and a cause has yet to be determined.

This is a developing story. KCAU has crew on the scene.