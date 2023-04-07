SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Crews are responding to a grass fire in the ditch just off Interstate 29.

The exact location is between I-29 and South Lewis Boulevard near the Sergeant Floyd Monument. Crews were called around 3:20 p.m.

The Iowa DOT states on the 511 website that South Lewis Boulevard/Old Highway 75 is blocked due to the grass fire.

There is also a report of a grass fire north of the intersection of South Lewis Boulevard and Singing Hills Boulevard.

There are several counties in Siouland under a Red Flag Warning.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew at the scene and will update as we learn more.