Crews respond to grass fire in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Neb. (KCAU) — Fire crews responded to a grass fire Friday afternoon in Hubbard after winds rekindled it, burning several acres of land.

The fire started shortly before 2 p.m. at 229 M. Avenue in Hubbard. The Homer Fire Department was able to put out the fire.

Crews said that the fire was a controlled burn, but the wind reignited it.

The fire caused damage to a post and some sheet metal, but no injuries were reported. The fire burned 13 acres.



The Homer Fire Chief said to be careful whenever you’re lighting fires.

“They really need to be cautious, actually in Nebraska, you need a burn permit, and this guy did, a few days ago, but what happened is with this wind today it rekindled and spread into the grass. So you know it’s getting to that time of year, it’s dry and you really need to pay attention when you light a fire,” said Homer Fire Chief James Swanson.

While Nebraska residents need a burn permit, folks in South Dakota and Iowa do not.