Crews respond to gasoline spill at Sioux City gas station

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A customer caused a gasoline spill at a Sioux City gas station.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sioux City Fire & Rescue received a call of a gas spill at the BREW gas station on Floyd Boulevard.

Crews discovered that a customer caused the spill by running over the fill holes from the tanker truck to the underground tanks causing the hose to tear up.

Between 80-100 gallons of gas was spilled but thankfully none of the fuel flowed into the storm sewer.

“You know, that’s kind of a game-changer cause then this would run down to the Missouri River. You have the Floyd Channel, Perry Creek like that so we always want to protect those cause everything basically runs to the Missouri and we don’t want it in there in our waterways,” says Assistant Fire Chief Dan Cougill.

DNR was contacted since an excessive amount of fuel was spilled and deemed a reportable quantity. A HAZMAT team was called in to clean up the spill.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.