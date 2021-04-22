UPDATE: Gas leak on Morningside Avenue capped as crews make repairs, roads reopened

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: The gas has been shut off after a line was hit earlier Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for MidAmerican told KCAU 9 that one of their crews shut off the gas around 9:55 a.m.

There were no injuries and four customers are affected by the leak.

They said it will take about another four hours to make complete repairs on the line.

Sioux City Fire Rescue has reopened parts of Stone and Morningside Avenues that were closed off at the time of the leak.

Roads in the Morningside area of Sioux City have been closed after a gas leak was reported Thursday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue Crews were called to the leak in the 1200 block of Morningside Avenue around 8:40 a.m. MidAmerican Energy is also on the scene.

As crews work to repair the leak, parts of Stone and Morningside Avenues in the area have been closed off.

This is a developing situation. We’ll update as we learn more.