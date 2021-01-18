Crews respond to gas leak after truck crashes into Sioux City business

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Crews responded to a gas leak in downtown Sioux City after a vehicle crashed into a business Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, a vehicle ran onto the curb and hit a few buildings along the 600 block of Pearl Street, colliding with Maya Modification, a tattoo shop.

There was a call for a gas leak, which MidAmerican has gone and checked. Owners have been allowed back into buildings.

Authorities said that there’s no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.