SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another dry day has created hazardous conditions for the Siouxland area.

Multiple agencies are responding to a fire in the 7400 block of Correctionville Road outside of Sioux City.

Emergency services, Lawton Fire, Bronson Fire, Hinton Fire, and Moville Fire responded to the scene by 2:15 p.m.





Officials said the fire started as a garbage fire, which has turned into close to five acres of damage. Crews are working towards containing the fire.

As of 2:45 p.m., there appears to be no damage to cattle or structures.