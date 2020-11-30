Crews respond to fire in Sioux City Northside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fire fighters were called to a fire on Sioux City’s north side.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a fire at a residence on the 3500 block of Grandview Boulevard.

Fire officials do not know the cause of how the fire started but said the fire started in the kitchen, which then spread to the attic, causing extensive damage to the roof.

Crews were able to put out the fire. No one was home during the fire, and no one was injured.

