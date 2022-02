YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX/KCAU) — Crews responded to a fire at a propane company in Yankton.

According radio station WNAX, an explosion and fire was reported at Long’s Propane east of Yankton on Highway 50. Traffic along Highway 50 was being detoured due to the fire.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Tuesday on the eastside of Yankton.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.