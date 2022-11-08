SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City fire crews quickly extinguished a fire after being called Tuesday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue received the report around 11:10 a.m. at a business in the 5600 block of South Roswell Street.

Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Keleher told KCAU 9 that some business employees saw smoke coming from the upper part building and called 911.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire., causing minimum damage to the structure.

Officials don’t know the cause of the fire but are investigating it.