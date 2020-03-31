Crews put out grassfire near Westfield after being spread by winds

WESTFIELD, Iowa (KCAU) – Some 30 acres of prairie land near Westfield, Iowa, is charred after a grass fire raced through the area late Monday.

Just after 5 p.m., Akron fire crews were called out to a fire on Butcher Road.

No homes were endangered by the fast-moving fire, but gusty winds helped spread flames across dry brush.

Firefighters from Akron, Hinton and Le Mars were able to douse the flames.

Officials are reminding people that it’s important to call for help even if a fire appears small.

“That’s very important. I mean don’t try to bat it out yourself before you call. Go ahead and do that after you call. But today it was calm, and like he said, once that little fire started, then the wind came up, and then he knew he was in trouble, so that’s when he made the call,” said Akron Assistant Fire Chief Bruce Small.

Small said the fire was started accidentally by some people target shooting in the area.