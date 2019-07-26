Crews put out fire of rural Cushing residence

CUSHING, Iowa (KCAU) – Fire crews were called to a fire south of Cushing Friday afternoon.

Multiple crews were called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. to a residence on the 4700 block of 180th Street.

An official told KCAU 9 that the fire occurred in the residence’s basement area. Fire crews put the fire out and are staying on the scene to ensure it’s out.

There are no injuries as no one was at the residence at the time of the fire.

While the residence won’t be red-tagged, the residents won’t be able to stay the night.