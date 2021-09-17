Crews put out fire at Sgt. Bluff inn

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Crews put out a fire in a single room at the Rodeway Inn in Sergeant Bluff.

Friday morning before 7:30 a.m., heavy smoke and a fire were reported at the Roadway Inn at 103 Sergeant Square Drive, according to Sergeant Bluff Fire Chief Anthony Gaul. North Sioux City Fire and 185th Fire were called for mutual aid.

When crews arrived at the scene they found the fire was contained to a single room, so aid from North Sioux City and 185th was called off. Crews put out the fire and cleared the scene.

No one was injured during the incident.

The Roadway Inn has shut down for business for now. Gaul told KCAU 9 that the Red Cross has been called to assist people who were staying long-term at the Roadway Inn.