DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — The cause of a fire on top of a Dakota Dunes business Wednesday night was due to a hot smoke stack, officials said.

North Sioux City Fire Rescue Chief Bill Pappas told KCAU 9 that crews were called to Malloy Electric on the 870 block of CottonwoodLane at 6:45 p.m. Upon arrival, crews saw fire on the roof of the business and were able to contain it.

Pappas said that a hot smoke stack caused roofing material to catch on fire

Only two people were in the building at the time. There were no injuries and damage was kept to a minimum, officials said. The only damage was to the roofing material.

At the scene were North Sioux Fire Rescue, North Sioux City police, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Malloy Electric’s website, the business started in Sioux Falls in 1945 before new owners took over in 1971. The company conducts motor repair, electric construction and sales of motor electrical equipment and more. On top of the Sioux Falls and the Dakota Dunes locations, the company has multiple other locations, including Omaha, Nebraska, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.