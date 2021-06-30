Crews put on finishing touches for Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday in the Park is now just two days away now, and the race is on to get everything setup before the first show kicks off Friday evening.

From the finishing touches on the main stage to sprucing up the Rose Garden, workers were out in full force this afternoon at Grandview Park.

Fences will completely surround the park this year as a safety concern since alcohol will be served everywhere. The Abe Stage is set to be constructed Thursday.

Gallivant will start the two-day party at 5:05 p.m. Friday night. To see the full lineup for the two-day event, click here.