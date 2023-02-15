JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) — Firefighters responded to a fire in Jefferson, South Dakota.

A call came in at approximately 4:50 p.m. Wednesday of a structure fire at the corner of East Dakota Street and North 3rd Street. Crews are still on the scene and have confirmed both a structure as well as a car are on fire.

Jefferson Fire and Rescue are being assisted by Elk Point Fire Department and North Sioux City Volunteer Fire Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.